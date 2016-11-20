New front opens in veggie war

Waitaki veggies will soon be wending their way to the Wakatipu.

Takeaway store owner James Porteous is bringing organic or “naked” Waitaki district produce to Queenstown.

Porteous, who lives in Cromwell, has done up part of his Thai 2 Go store in Frankton to accommodate new business Organics & Waitaki Wares, which is due to open in two weeks.

With an authentic Oamaru aesthetic – including flooring made from pallets from veggie supplier Brydone Growers – Porteous is busting to get the doors open so Queenstowners can get a taste.

He reckons under-estimated, under-appreciated Oamaru is part of a great network full of organic goods.

Porteous wants to have the organic food picked, trucked and on the shelf within the same day.

The goal is to be fresher than the local supermarket.

There’s plenty of competition on the Frankton Flats.

New World and Countdown are nearby and Pak’nSave only opened earlier this month.

Porteous will drive the delivery truck himself for a start, working out the quickest route.

Within a month of opening he’s hoping to source different types of organic goods including eggs, bacon, walnuts, berries and different types of condiments.

Starting up the new business has cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

But there’s still plenty of growing to do.

All going to plan, Porteous says he will look into home deliveries and perhaps eventually supplying organic goods commercially to other eateries.

