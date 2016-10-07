New building rises from the ashes

Work’s started at last on a central Queenstown building to replace The World Bar site razed by fire three years ago.

Amalgamated Builders is building a retail complex on the Shotover Street site formerly occupied by popular bar.

It was razed along with the ground-floor Fat Badgers Pizza Bar in a spectacular fire in May 2013.

Both businesses have since relocated to other CBD premises.

The replacement glass-fronted building has been designed by prominent local architect Michael Wyatt for property owner Boydcorp Finance.

Two of the three ground-floor tenancies will be taken by long-established sports retailer Quest, whose existing premises are next door.

Quest will move into the middle shop, comprising 150 square metres of ground floor retail and 50sq m of mezzanine warehouse and office space, next April.

The following month, Quest Snow Centre, a rental/retail store, will open next to Quest’s current premises.

It will take 135sq m of ground floor space and run its ski and snowboard workshop, Mountain Rescue, on the mezzanine floor.

Quest owner Ants Ruski-Jones says: “These two new premises will solidify our position as a serious long-term player in the Southern Lakes snow and action sports retail scene.”

