Queenstown’s latest extreme activity is one step closer.

A patent application for Nevis Thriller shows plans for a bungy-zip-line experience.

Thriller, part of the AJ Hackett empire, got a $500,000 government hand-out to help cover a portion of developments costs.

The application, full of engineer speak, says the new invention will allow for a variety of movement and give thrill-seekers a sense of flying.

“Such as high acceleration and deceleration; suspension at height; gliding, swinging and bouncing. The sensation of gliding akin to what a base jumper might experience. ”

The plans, submitted in February, give an overview of the new activity pitched as a world first when it was announced in May.

It also highlights testing carried out and working examples using weights and objects rather than people. One involved a zip-line “trolley” being connected to a vehicle. Another showed video recording and image tracking to determine the trajectory of where the “person” went.

When announced in May Hackett co-founder Henry van Asch was sketchy about details.

He simply said it would play a key role in keeping New Zealand at the cutting edge of global adventure tourism.

He also reckoned it would cement the Nevis site, home to NZs highest bungy, as the world’s most extreme and remote adventure tourism destination.

louises@scene.co.nz