Mrs Ferg churns across town

The Fergburger empire continues to expand.

The company’s fourth eatery in Queenstown, Mrs Ferg Beach St, opened for business on Saturday.

The ice cream parlour joins the group’s stable of Fergburger, Fergbaker and the original Mrs Ferg, which occupy adjoining premises on nearby Shotover St.

Group general manager Stephen Bradley says the new shop offers a slightly broader range of food and beverages to the original Mrs Ferg, including “a few more treats”.

Unlike its namesake, it also has seating for customers.

It is located in the former Movenpick shop, overlooking Earnslaw Park, and has undergone a complete remodelling, including the addition of rimu wall panelling.

The first person to get a sneak preview was economic development minister Steven Joyce, who was shown around by Mr Bradley on Friday.

Mr Joyce was in the resort to attend a conference.

