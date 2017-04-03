‘Monster’ plea for long-time physio

A Queenstowner is fundraising for a former long-time local physiotherapist suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Allan ‘Monster’ Garard, who turned 60 this week, practised in Queenstown from 1991 till he was first diagnosed about two years ago.

He and his wife Mandi Saul, now his full-time carer, then moved to Dunedin as it’s cheaper to live there.

Unfortunately, he cancelled his health insurance about a year earlier;

“That’s tragic because they really are struggling to live,” friend and former medical colleague Katrina O’Neill says.

She’s started a givealittle page – ‘letushelpmonster’ – which has already raised almost $6700, and is encouraging those who knew him to contribute.

O’Neill says he still has his sharp sense of humour, but 10 minutes after a conversation he’s forgotten what was said.

“He was so well loved.

“He was exceptionally talented, and had fantastic intuition for what might be wrong with you.”

She says he also drove his business partners crazy because he so often treated clients for free.

scoop@scene.co.nz