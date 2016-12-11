Meet Coronet Peak’s new boss

Local steeped in snowsports and tourism has been appointed to run Queenstown’s Coronet Peak Ski Area.

Nigel Kerr, who marketed rival Cardrona skifield for 21 years, takes over from Ross Copland, who’s left to run the North Island’s Turoa and Whakapapa skifields.

Kerr’s been Ngai Tahu Tourism’s regional sales and marketing manager for the past four years, in charge of brands like Shotover Jet.

From 2004 to 2009, he was commercial manager for local-based hospitality company Good Group. He’s also had his own marketing consultancy and opened Queenie’s Dumplings restaurants in Queenstown and Glenorchy last year.

After starting his career as a ski and snowboard instructor, Kerr joined Cardrona in 1983.

He also marketed another Southern Lakes skifield, Treble Cone, from 2010 till 2012.

NZSki boss Paul Anderson says he’s thrilled to have him leading the Coronet Peak team.

“Nigel has extensive commercial management and marketing experience in the snowsports and tourism industry, and importantly, a deep passion for snowsports.”

Kerr takes up his new role on February 27.

