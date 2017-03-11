Mag’s food for thought

Queenstown has largely taken over a lifestyle magazine.

Mindfood has called its ninth-birthday April edition, released this week, ‘Fall in Love: An Insider’s Guide to Queenstown’.

It’s a collaboration with Destination Queenstown, whose boss Graham Budd says the edition’s aimed at enticing Kiwis to rejuvenate in the resort this autumn.

Budd won’t disclose DQ’s contribution, because of commercial confidentiality, but notes “it’s part of our autumn campaign budget which is $170,000”.

Other than passing on story ideas, DQ had no influence on the content, he says.

“This town has got layers of interest and fascinating stuff going on, so this was part of what this was about – uncovering the layers.

“To a large extent, our amazing landscapes and climate and experiences have a bit of a downside when it comes to trying to explain to people the depth of our place.”

The cover story is on a non-Queenstowner, broadcaster Toni Street, but she’s pictured modelling clothes in local settings like Cecil Peak and Skippers Canyon.

Locals featured include jeweller Sir Michael Hill and his wife Christine, wilding pine oil entrepreneur Michael Sly, sculptor Shane Woolridge, travel photo blogger Trey Ratcliff, women’s medical practitioner Megan Reilly and Amisfield Bistro forager Peter Langlands.

Rotary’s next president, transgender woman Monica Mulholland, writes about coming out.

Subjects include Claire and Sam Hazledine’s country home designed by Team Green’s Sian Taylor and Mark Read, a luxury heli wine tour launched by The Rees Hotel, The Sherwood hotel, Chard Farm winery and the Wakatipu Reforestation Trust.

There’s also a photo essay on a day in the life of Fergburger.

Cup & Cake owner Jaimie Stodler has the recipe for Mindfood’s birthday cake, featuring lavender and hydrangeas from her Arrowtown garden.

She brought the cake to Auckland for last Thursday’s launch of the Queenstown edition.

scoop@scene.co.nz