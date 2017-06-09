A luxury boutique Queenstown hotel is shortlisted for one of the world’s top interior design awards.

Hulbert House opened in May last year after a restoration project bankrolled by billionaire Japanese owner Soichiro Fukutake.

Kiwi interior designer Neil McLachlan was given the task of blending heritage and modern sumptuousness.

He’s obviously excelled – the property is a finalist in The International Hotel & Property Awards.

McLachlan says: “Everybody was totally passionate about the project.

“We were striving to work with the heritage values of the building; a Victorian flavour with a contemporary twist.”

Outstanding features include a custom-made carpet inspired by Willow Pattern China – a nod to the Chinese gold miners around when the original weatherboard villa was built in 1888.

Winners are announced later this month after a round of online voting through the website of London design magazine.

