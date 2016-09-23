Swedish meatballs – kottbullar

Even folk who don’t know much about Swedish food will have heard of their meatballs. I must admit, it seems odd to emulate a recipe which is also the signature dish of the huge furniture store Ikea, but these delicious morsels of Swedish heaven, swimming in their rich creamy gravy, deserve to be shared! Every Swede has their own secret recipe, handed down through generations and this is my hybrid version. Who doesn’t love a good meatball? This recipe has them served in a cream-based sauce, which takes it to a new indulgent level. These will not fail to satisfy all the family, both child and man-child alike. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 20MINS

COOK TIME: 15MINS

SERVES: 4-5 PEOPLE

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 onion, diced

300g pound ground beef

300g ground pork

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs (or use normal if do not have)

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 can of lingonberries (or just use cranberry jelly)

Sauce

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups (500ml) good quality beef stock

100ml cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh parsley leaves, chopped

Method