Asparagus is an amazingly versatile vegetable that can be roasted, steamed, grilled, stir-fried or even eaten raw – which I have suggested today. This well-loved ingredient has people the world over anxiously awaiting the new season’s crop. Truly fresh asparagus doesn’t stay fresh for very long. Some people suggest you stand it in water in the fridge while others say wrap the stems in wet paper towels. But the best thing to do is to eat it soon after buying. Signs of freshness include smooth, glossy spears, tightly-closed tips and bottom ends that look freshly cut. The main thing is no matter the size or the cooking method, make sure the spears are not overcooked. Keep them bright green and firm. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15 MINS

COOK TIME: 10 MINS

SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

20 asparagus spears

15 slices prosciutto

200g feta, crumbled or chopped roughly

2 courgettes, sliced into half-centimetre rounds

4 radishes, cut into matchsticks

6 yellow tomatoes, quartered

2-3 good handfuls rocket (or other spring leaves)

700g new baby potatoes

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 tablespoon chopped mint

3 tablespoons butter

Basil oil

75ml olive oil

25g basil leaves

1 clove garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

Method