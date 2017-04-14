Celebrate the Easter season with this twist on the time-honoured hot cross bun. Traditionalists may frown upon this week’s creation, however they say success is found when one fills a human need or want! As my children refuse to eat anything with a raisin or sultana in it (probably due to them being forced upon them for years as babies), I had to come up with a solution – a fruitless hot cross bun (well, I hid the dates by blending them). Now the whole family can enjoy these irresistible, spicy cinnamon treats. Your family will salivate on the aroma wafting through the house on Good Friday. Watch out, though, with these tasty numbers you will want to cook them all-year-round. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 20 MINS

MAKES: 8 BUNS

Ingredients

400g strong white bread flour, plus extra for dusting

2 x 7g sachet Edmonds instant dry yeast

40g caster sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 tsp ground star anise

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

250ml warm milk

80g dried dates

1 medium egg, beaten

50g butter, melted

100g white chocolate chip or buttons

Cross paste:

1/4 cup flour

2 1/2 tablespoons water

Glaze:

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon golden syrup

1 tablespoon water