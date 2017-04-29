Life’s a Feast: Vietnamese lamb shanks

This restorative and warming dish is a twist on classic Vietnamese flavours and cuisine. With its mixture of textures, aromatics and delicious, mixed fresh herbs, you can be transported to the streets of Ho Chi Minh or Hanoi in a single bite. Lamb is not usually a meat associated with Vietnamese cooking, however I decided to experiment to see if it could fuse them. I am pleased to say, and my friends agreed, it combined beautifully! The fusion of the succulent, delicate shank with the aromatic flavour of the sauce works a treat. Once eaten you will understand how the two were made for each other!

PREP TIME: 20mins

COOK TIME: 3.5 hours

SERVES: 4

Ingredients

4 lamb shanks

4 tablespoons cooking oil

2 medium onions, thinly-sliced

6 cloves garlic, finely-diced

2 tablespoons fresh grated ginger

2 stalks lemongrass, outer leaves removed then bruised (bashed with knife)

4-5 whole star anise

2 chillies, finely-sliced

3 cups lamb or beef stock

2 sweet potatoes, chopped into bite-sized pieces

3 to 4 tablespoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons lime or lemon juice

1 good handful fresh mint

1 good handful Thai basil

Method