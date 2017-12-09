Well, it’s that time of year again where you will be starting to plan Christmas party celebrations! So, you are going to need these recipes for some effortless canapes to keep your guests satisfied and their sobriety intact! Classic canapes can often result in fiddly last-minute attention. Often time-consuming and chaining you to the kitchen! These, however, can all be prepared in advance and thrown together quickly and simply at the last minute. So, nail your nibbles this year with these quick and easy Christmas canapes. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 25 mins

COOK TIME: 15 mins

SERVES: 8-10 people

Bloody Mary Prawn Shot

500ml bottle of tomato juice

150ml vodka (leave out if want Virgin Mary)

1 tablespoon tabasco

1 tablespoon Worcester sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Zest of one lemon (optional)

Garnish

16 raw prawns

16 caper berries

16 pieces of sliced lemon quartered

2 tablespoons celery salt

1 tablespoon salt

Toothpicks

16 shot glasses

Method

Combine all the ingredients for the Bloody Mary into a jug and mix. Make sure you taste and add a little more flavour if you like. Chill in the fridge until ready to serve. You can either poach or pan fry the prawn, I think it gets more flavour frying. Dry the prawns on a paper towel and fry on a high heat about 1 minute each side until a little golden and cooked through. Sprinkle a little salt and lemon juice. Next combine your celery salt and salt on a plate. Dip the very top rim of each shot glass in a little water (or lemon juice if you want to be fancy) and gently dip the rim in the salt mix. Do this with all 16 shot glasses. Carefully pour in your Bloody Mary mix. Next thread one prawn, a slice of lemon and a caper berry on to a toothpick and place on the side of each glass. Serve.

Broad Bean, Ricotta and Mint Bruschetta

500g broad beans (I used frozen as couldn’t find any fresh)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large handful of mint

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

clove garlic (depending how strong you like it)

250g ricotta

1 loaf bruschetta

Garnish

Sliced mint

Grated parmesan

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and cook the broad beans for about 3 mins. Drain and run under cold water. Pop beans out of their skins and put aside. Tip beans, mint, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic and ricotta into a blender and pulse until you have desired consistency, prefer mine quite coarse. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Thinly slice the bread and cut in half (or thirds if it looks too big). Place on to baking tray and brush with a little olive oil. Cook until golden and crispy, about 10 mins. Set aside and let cool. When ready to serve up, simply spoon the mix on the toasted bread, sprinkle with a little mint and parmesan and serve on a pretty platter!

Rolled Smoked Salmon with Rocket

200g creme fraiche

4 tablespoons freshly-chopped chives

2 tablespoons dill chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon lemon

1 tablespoon horseradish

16 pieces wild rocket

16 pieces of smoked salmon

Method