Life’s a Feast: Stuffed avocado, four ways

We have finally reached a tipping point where the delicious, fresh spring fruits and vegetables we dreamed of over winter are starting to appear in the supermarkets – at affordable prices and packed with flavour. Avocados, which I consider one of nature’s most perfect creations, are nutrient-dense parcels of goodness, with velvety creamy flesh full of vitamin E, C, potassium, and monounsaturated fats. In addition, they are packaged perfectly for us to consume so easily. These are a staple in our house for breakfast at the moment, smothered on toast with either Marmite or an egg. The recipes below are fun and mostly healthy ways to make the most out of these gorgeous fruits. Enjoy!

Avocado stuffed with tuna and jalapeno

Ingredients

185g can tuna in spring water

2 spring onions, finely-sliced

Half red pepper, finely-diced

10 slices of jalapeno, roughly chopped

Juice of lime (or lemon if do not have)

Handful coriander, chopped

2 avocados, halved, pip removed

Method

Drain tuna and place in bowl with all the other ingredients, except the avocado. Combine thoroughly, ensuring all tuna is broken up. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon generous amounts into each avocado and serve.

Avocado stuffed with shredded cups shredded chicken

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups shredded chicken

4 tablespoons natural yoghurt

Juice one lemon

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Handful flat leaf parsley, finely-chopped

4-5 chive stalks, finely-chopped

3 sundried tomatoes, finely-sliced

1 spring onion, finely-chopped to garnish

2 avocados, halved with pip removed

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Combine yoghurt, lemon juice, paprika, parsley, chives and sundried tomatoes and mix thoroughly, ensuring all the chicken is coated. Taste and add salt and pepper as required. Spoon generous amounts into avocado, garnish with spring onions and serve.

Avocado stuffed with black bean chipotle sauce

Ingredients

1 can black beans in spring water

2 tomatoes, diced

1/2 red onion, diced finely

Good handful coriander, chopped

1 tablespoon chipotle sauce (I used La Morena brand from New World)

Juice of half a lime (optional)

2 avocados, halved, pip removed

Salt and pepper

Method

Put all the ingredients except the avocado in a bowl and combine thoroughly. Spoon a generous amount into each halved avocado and serve.

NB: Leftover black bean mix can be used for more avocados or great for lunch the next day, with a little tuna.

Avocado stuffed with prawn cocktail

Ingredients

25-30 prawn tails, poached for 2-3 mins until cooked

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon tomato sauce

2 teaspoons horseradish sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Good splash of tobacco

2 avocados, halved with pip removed

Chopped chives to garnish

Method