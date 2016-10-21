Life’s a Feast: Stuffed avocado, four ways

We have finally reached a tipping point where the delicious, fresh spring fruits and vegetables we dreamed of over winter are starting to appear in the supermarkets – at affordable prices and packed with flavour. Avocados, which I consider one of nature’s most perfect creations, are nutrient-dense parcels of goodness, with velvety creamy flesh full of vitamin E, C, potassium, and monounsaturated fats. In addition, they are packaged perfectly for us to consume so easily. These are a staple in our house for breakfast at the moment, smothered on toast with either Marmite or an egg. The recipes below are fun and mostly healthy ways to make the most out of these gorgeous fruits. Enjoy!
Avocado stuffed with tuna and jalapeno
Ingredients
185g can tuna in spring water
2 spring onions, finely-sliced
Half red pepper, finely-diced
10 slices of jalapeno, roughly chopped
Juice of lime (or lemon if do not have)
Handful coriander, chopped
2 avocados, halved, pip removed
Method
- Drain tuna and place in bowl with all the other ingredients, except the avocado. Combine thoroughly, ensuring all tuna is broken up. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spoon generous amounts into each avocado and serve.
Avocado stuffed with shredded cups shredded chicken
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups shredded chicken
4 tablespoons natural yoghurt
Juice one lemon
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Handful flat leaf parsley, finely-chopped
4-5 chive stalks, finely-chopped
3 sundried tomatoes, finely-sliced
1 spring onion, finely-chopped to garnish
2 avocados, halved with pip removed
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Combine yoghurt, lemon juice, paprika, parsley, chives and sundried tomatoes and mix thoroughly, ensuring all the chicken is coated. Taste and add salt and pepper as required.
- Spoon generous amounts into avocado, garnish with spring onions and serve.
Avocado stuffed with black bean chipotle sauce
Ingredients
1 can black beans in spring water
2 tomatoes, diced
1/2 red onion, diced finely
Good handful coriander, chopped
1 tablespoon chipotle sauce (I used La Morena brand from New World)
Juice of half a lime (optional)
2 avocados, halved, pip removed
Salt and pepper
Method
- Put all the ingredients except the avocado in a bowl and combine thoroughly.
- Spoon a generous amount into each halved avocado and serve.
NB: Leftover black bean mix can be used for more avocados or great for lunch the next day, with a little tuna.
Avocado stuffed with prawn cocktail
Ingredients
25-30 prawn tails, poached for 2-3 mins until cooked
6 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon tomato sauce
2 teaspoons horseradish sauce
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Good splash of tobacco
2 avocados, halved with pip removed
Chopped chives to garnish
Method
- Remove the tails from the cooked prawns and cut each prawn into three.
- Mix the mayo, tomato sauce, horseradish, lemon juice and tobacco in a bowl till thoroughly combined. Taste and add more of above to suit palate.
- Pop prawns in and combine ensuring all prawns coated.
- Spoon generous amounts into the avocado, sprinkle with chives and serve.