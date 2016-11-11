A Chinese restaurant staple, this dish has the merit of being easy to prepare and not too demanding, ingredients-wise. In my version of this recipe, your chicken will be tender and juicy, infused with layers of flavour. The marinated chicken and the golden crispy coating, combined with the delicious lemon sauce, creates the ideal balance between tangy and sweet. This is the perfect remedy for takeout cravings. For a healthy version, don’t add the flour coating and bake on a high heat in the oven. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15MINS

COOK TIME: 15-20MINS

SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons mirin

2 tablespoons sesame oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed and finely chopped

1 thumbsize piece of ginger, grated

2 spring onions, thinly-sliced

6 boneless free-range chicken thighs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/3 cup flour

Lemon sauce

4 tablespoons lemon juice

4 tablespoons rice vinegar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon chilli sauce (optional)

1 tablespoon cornflour

1 tablespoon water

Method