A Chinese restaurant staple, this dish has the merit of being easy to prepare and not too demanding, ingredients-wise. In my version of this recipe, your chicken will be tender and juicy, infused with layers of flavour. The marinated chicken and the golden crispy coating, combined with the delicious lemon sauce, creates the ideal balance between tangy and sweet. This is the perfect remedy for takeout cravings. For a healthy version, don’t add the flour coating and bake on a high heat in the oven. Enjoy!
PREP TIME: 15MINS
COOK TIME: 15-20MINS
SERVES: 4 PEOPLE
Ingredients
2 tablespoons soy sauce
4 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons mirin
2 tablespoons sesame oil
3 cloves garlic, crushed and finely chopped
1 thumbsize piece of ginger, grated
2 spring onions, thinly-sliced
6 boneless free-range chicken thighs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup flour
Lemon sauce
4 tablespoons lemon juice
4 tablespoons rice vinegar
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon chilli sauce (optional)
1 tablespoon cornflour
1 tablespoon water
Method
- In a large bowl create a marinade by thoroughly combining the rice vinegar, soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and one sliced green onion.
- Take the chicken and remove any excess fat, then chop into 2cm chunks. Add chopped chicken and marinate for at least an hour, stirring occasionally.
- Drain the chicken and discard the marinade.
- Toss drained chicken through a plate of flour, shaking off any excess.
- Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken, six or seven chunks at a time, and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- To make the lemon sauce, combine rice vinegar, lemon juice, sugar and chilli. Bring to a boil. Mix your cornflour and water in a cup, then pour into sauce, mixing constantly. Simmer for about 2-3 mins until thickened. Add a little more water if it is too thick for you.
- Serve chicken immediately, pouring over the sauce and sprinkling with leftover spring onion. Serve with Asian greens and steamed rice.