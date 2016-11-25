This is an embarrassingly easy pudding to make. However it will leave your dinner guests (or family)wanting more! Warning – given its decadent calorie count and addictive tendencies, you may notthank me for introducing you. No-bake Nutella cheesecake is something even a beginner cook canpull off, with its ease of execution, simple everyday ingredients and little time needed to create. Try this once and you will be tempted to serve this far more times than your midriff would like! A perfect dessert for the impending holiday season. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15 MINS

REST TIME: 3-4 HOURS

SERVES: 4-6 PEOPLE

Ingredients

For the crust

12 Oreo cookies, cream centre removed and biscuits crushed

3 tablespoons butter, melted

The filling

250g cream cheese

250g Nutella

250ml cream, whipped

1 teaspoon vanilla essence (or scrape one vanilla pod)

Garnish

4 tablespoons roughly-chopped hazelnuts, toasted

Grated chocolate

1/2 cup cream, whipped

Method

1. In a medium bowl, combine the Oreo cookie crumbs and melted butter. Evenly divide the crumbs between five-to-six individual serving dishes and press into the bottom to form a crust layer. I use muffin tins lined with baking paper over the edges so I can pull them out easily. You could also use a glass or do it in one large lined tin.

2. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and Nutella with an electric mixer until smooth. Add vanilla and mix to combine. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the whipped cream until well blended and no streaks remain. This takes a bit of time.

3. I use a plastic sandwich bag to evenly pipe the filling into the muffin tins. Cut a hole in the corner of the bag once you’ve spooned in the mix. Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least three hours before serving.

4. Just before serving I garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and toasted, chopped hazelnuts – with strawberries on the side.