Well folks, there are only two more Mountain Scenes until Christmas Day! With this in mind, I have created a dish you can use as a fabulous start for your Christmas feast. Christmas dining has changed over the years and continues to be influenced by international cuisine. King prawns, one of my favourite kinds of seafood, will feature at our Christmas table this year, and I have to say this is one of the most appetising ways I have eaten them.

Ingredients

King prawns (I got mine frozen from Harbour Fresh)

10 tablespoons butter

30-40 fresh curry leaves (most supermarkets have these in the fresh herb section)

Lemons to garnish