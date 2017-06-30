Life’s a Feast: Four-ingredient chocolate pudding

I’ve never really had a sweet tooth. So I find it hard to muster up the enthusiasm to cook elaborate desserts for guests and family – well, really any desserts at all! If I do, they need to be simple, fast and generally fail-proof! The recipe below ticks all these boxes, and even manages to sway me into eating pudding. With minimal ingredients and very few steps, this scrumptious chocolate dessert will impress all those round your dinner table. Thanks to Suzy Diamond in my book club who inspired me to create this. She served us something similar a few months back when she was hosting a gaggle of women. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15 MINS

COOK TIME: 8 MINS

SERVES: 6-8 PEOPLE

Ingredients

280g good-quality dark cooking chocolate

9 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence

1/2 teaspoon peppermint essence (optional)

Garnish:

125ml cream whipped

Icing sugar

Chopped fruit of your choice (I used canned boysenberries)

Method