Life’s a Feast: Four-ingredient chocolate pudding

I’ve never really had a sweet tooth. So I find it hard to muster up the enthusiasm to cook elaborate desserts for guests and family – well, really any desserts at all! If I do, they need to be simple, fast and generally fail-proof! The recipe below ticks all these boxes, and even manages to sway me into eating pudding. With minimal ingredients and very few steps, this scrumptious chocolate dessert will impress all those round your dinner table. Thanks to Suzy Diamond in my book club who inspired me to create this. She served us something similar a few months back when she was hosting a gaggle of women. Enjoy!
PREP TIME: 15 MINS
COOK TIME: 8 MINS
SERVES: 6-8 PEOPLE
Ingredients
280g good-quality dark cooking chocolate
9 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence
1/2 teaspoon peppermint essence (optional)
Garnish:
125ml cream whipped
Icing sugar
Chopped fruit of your choice (I used canned boysenberries)
Method
- Pre-heat your oven to 250degC.
- Break up cooking chocolate and put into a heat-proof bowl. Put over a pot of simmering water and melt completely. Add both essences, if using, once melted (scrape some vanilla bean in if want to use a nicer-quality product).
- Meanwhile, separate egg whites and yolks. (Small tip, I separated into a smaller bowl first, then poured into larger bowl in case I made a mistake, like breaking a yolk and ruining all the whites.)
- Whip egg whites until they make stiff peaks.
- Beat egg yolks until combined. Pour in melted chocolate, quickly mixing until thoroughly combined.
- Carefully fold through two tablespoons of your stiff egg whites and combine. Then gently fold through the rest of the egg whites into the chocolate/yolk mix, until thoroughly combined. Ensure you are gentle so you don’t lose too much of the aeration from the egg white.
- Pour into a greased tin with removable base (or cover with bake-proof paper so you can lift out). Mine was about 25cm wide and 2cm deep.
- Cook for exactly 8 minutes, then stick in a wooden stick to see if cooked. I had to cook mine for about 30 seconds more. At such a high heat, even 30 secs can make a change!
- Remove from oven and let it cool. Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve with freshly whipped cream, ice cream and/or stewed or canned fruits, or fresh seasonal fruits.