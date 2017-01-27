Life’s a Feast: Burmese pork curry

I backpacked through Myanmar 20 years ago and it’s my most beloved country in South East Asia, if not the world – from the tranquil serenity of Bagan, to the hustling madness of Yangon, to the intriguing dancing cats in the monastery on Inle Lake (all fabulous tourist hotspots). Combine this with the incredible peaceful goodness of its people, the unique culture and delicious cuisine and you have the ingredients that make Myanmar the magnificent country that it is. Burmese food has not received the recognition I feel it deserves, due to the repressive military dictatorship that isolated the country for more than 50 years. But with its subtle influences from neighbouring Thailand, China and India, this is a cuisine worth giving some attention to. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 20 MINS

COOK TIME: 3 HOURS

SERVES: 8 PEOPLE

Ingredients

4 onions, diced finely

20 cloves garlic, diced

1 cup grated ginger

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 1/2 tablespoons fennel seeds

1 tablespoon cardamom seeds

2 tablespoons caraway seeds

2kg pork loin roast, chopped into bite-size pieces (or use a leg, debone and chop)

2 tablespoons vinegar

1/2 cup sesame oil

2 cups water

More salt to taste

Garnish

Fresh red chilli, sliced

Fresh coriander

Method