Leftover Christmas Turkey Banh Mi with lemongrass

Life’s a Feast, with Bec Stanley, Masterchef New Zealand finalist.

Two days days to go – I hope you have your Christmas lunch organised! But what to do with the leftovers? Never fear, I will provide you a moreish delight, full of punchy flavours to use your leftover turkey. Turkey is always a controversial dish in our house, only cooked to please my husband Toby and sister Kate, who are huge fans. Often left with three-quarters of a bird, we struggle to eat it before it’s ruined. Banh Mi, a filled baguette essentially, is a Vietnamese speciality and perfect to resolve this problem. Marinating the turkey in the lemongrass mix adds an intensity of flavour, while still allowing the aromatics to shine through. This quick simple recipe is especially good for Boxing Day, which is often a little slow. Merry Christmas!

Ingredients

4-5 20cm baguettes

turkey marinade:

800g leftover turkey pulled off in chunks (not too large) off the bone

3 stalks lemongrass

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

3 shallots, peeled

2 cloves garlic

1.5 tablespoons sesame oil

1.5 tablespoons peanut oil

1.5 tablespoons soy sauce

carrot and cucumber:

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 heaped tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1 whole telegraph cucumber, peeled, cut in half

longways down middle and deseeded

2 whole carrots, peeled, then sliced thinly with peeler

1/4 white cabbage, shredded (optional)

Chilli mayonnaise:

1 teaspoon of your favourite chilli

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Garnish:

Handful mint

Handful coriander

1 sliced red chilli

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 130 degrees Celsius.

2.Remove the first one-to-two woody layers off your lemongrass. Chop off the skinny end of the lemongrass, say, 5-10cm; this has little flavour. Next, combine all ingredients for the turkey marinade in a small blender and combine until as smooth as you can. Use a mortar and pestle if you must.

3.Thoroughly mix the marinade and turkey together, ensuring it’s all coated and set aside.

4.Next, make your pickling juice for the vegetables. Combine the rice wine vinegar sugar and salt together until sugar dissolves. Add vegetables and thoroughly coat and set aside in the fridge, covered.

5.Make your chilli mayo by combining both ingredients and set aside in fridge.

6.Pop your baguettes in the oven while you cook the turkey.

7.Heat a large frypan to a high heat and add a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil. Fry the turkey for 2mins each side until the marinade and turkey are starting to crisp up and turn golden.

8.Take the bread out of the oven. Cut a ‘V’ down the centre line of the baguette to hold all ingredients in. Spread the chilli mayo generously in that V. Drain your pickled vegetables and spread them evenly across the baguettes.

9.Remove turkey from the pan and drain on paper towels. Spread evenly across the baguette. Finally, garnish with the mint, coriander and chilli and serve immediately.