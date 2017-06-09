Life’s a Feast: Turmeric, spinach and dahl soup

In recent times, there have been bold claims about the healing and health benefits of turmeric. On the back of claims that include alleviating allergies and depression, this spice has become incredibly trendy; so much so, one can now order a turmeric latte! Turmeric contains hundreds of different compounds, but the one scientists are most interested in is curcumin and its influence on inflammation within the body. Raw turmeric looks a little like ginger, but with a gorgeous yellow tinge. This is a wholesome, healthy recipe the whole family will love. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 7 MINS

COOK TIME: 20 MINS

SERVES: 6 PEOPLE

Ingredients

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 medium onions, roughly diced

2 tablespoons grated ginger

3 cloves garlic

1 heaped teaspoon ground cumin

1 heaped teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground turmeric (or 3cm of fresh turmeric, grated)

1 fresh chilli diced (or one dried one, crumbled)

2 teaspoons black mustard seeds

1 cup red lentils, washed and drained

2 medium potatoes peeled and chopped

1 1/2 litres chicken stock

500g fresh spinach

2 teaspoons tamarind concentrate

200ml coconut milk

Pita Bread

6 pita breads

3 cloves garlic crushed

50-60g butter

Chopped fresh coriander to garnish (optional)

Method