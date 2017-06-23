Life’s a Feast: Steak with tarragon butter and roast veges

After a long day at work, or after hours of ferrying the kids from activity A to B to C to D, or if you are just feeling a little disorganised, this tasty yet simple recipe is just what you need! Nothing assures us of winter’s presence (more than the cold) than seeing the supermarket shelves stacked high with root vegetables. These are full of nutrients and fibre, with the majority being relatively low in calories. And all are hugely versatile to use in casseroles, soups, stews, roast meals and salads. Streamline your evening with this affordable, easy and fast mid-week meal. Enjoy!
PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 25 MINS
SERVES: 4 PEOPLE
Ingredients
600g rump steak (use ribeye or sirloin if want better quality meat)
2 whole kumara (medium to large), peeled and sliced into rounds
3 carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds
6-8 stalks broccolini (use broccoli if you can’t find any)
4 tablespoons butter
2 cloves garlic
2 stalks fresh tarragon, finely-chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)
2 tablespoons fresh thyme
Olive oil
Method
- Pre-heat oven to 200C. Take butter out of fridge and let it soften. Also take the steak out of fridge so it is not too cold when you cook it.
- Finely chop garlic and thoroughly mix in a bowl with thyme, sliced carrots and sliced kumara, along with a good glug of olive oil. Get your hands in there and make sure it’s all coated.
- Spread evenly over large oven tray and roast for 20-25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the softened butter with tarragon and season with salt and pepper. Make sure it’s thoroughly combined. If you want to be a little fancy, spoon the butter evenly into a log shape onto a long piece of glad wrap. Roll up and twist the ends of the glad wrap and pop into the fridge. If you want to keep it casual just leave the butter in the bowl for later use.
- Five mins before the vegetables are ready, bring a pot of water to the boil and blanch the broccolini for 1 min.
- Season steak with salt and ground black pepper. Bring a heavy frypan to a high heat with a little olive oil. Fry your steak according to how you like it. For a steak about 2cm thick, cook your steak for 1mins each side for rare, 2-2mins each side for medium, and 3-4 mins each side for well done.
- Remove from heat and rest for 5 mins. Cover with foil to keep warm.
- Once ready to serve, slice beef into 1cm slices. Divide vegetables and broccolini evenly across four plates.
- Divide sliced steak evenly across plates, then add a dollop of butter on top. If you have rolled it in cling wrap, unwrap and slice and place a piece on top of the steak on each plate.
- Season and serve immediately!