Life’s a Feast: Steak with tarragon butter and roast veges

After a long day at work, or after hours of ferrying the kids from activity A to B to C to D, or if you are just feeling a little disorganised, this tasty yet simple recipe is just what you need! Nothing assures us of winter’s presence (more than the cold) than seeing the supermarket shelves stacked high with root vegetables. These are full of nutrients and fibre, with the majority being relatively low in calories. And all are hugely versatile to use in casseroles, soups, stews, roast meals and salads. Streamline your evening with this affordable, easy and fast mid-week meal. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 25 MINS

SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

600g rump steak (use ribeye or sirloin if want better quality meat)

2 whole kumara (medium to large), peeled and sliced into rounds

3 carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds

6-8 stalks broccolini (use broccoli if you can’t find any)

4 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic

2 stalks fresh tarragon, finely-chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)

2 tablespoons fresh thyme

Olive oil

Method