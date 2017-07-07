Life’s a Feast: Sri Lankan chicken curry

My father Simon Stamers-Smith spent his early years growing up in Sri Lanka. As a result, he fell in love with the flavours of the East and has become one of the most wonderful curry cooks I have ever met! Sri Lanka boasts a rich melting pot of cuisines, predominantly due to the variety of cultures and nationalities trading and visiting over the centuries. This wonderful, exotic country makes use of its abundant local fruits, seafoods and protein. Add to this the arsenal of spices at hand – the reason it is known as the Spice Island. Turmeric and coconut are distinctive in Sri Lankan cuisine and feature in this recipe. With its heady aromas and mouth-watering flavours, this very simple curry is a must-try. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 30 MINS

SERVES: 4-5 PEOPLE

Ingredients

6-8 chicken free range legs (I took the skin off but you can leave on if you choose)

2 medium onions, grated

2 heaped tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

5 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoons coriander

1 tablespoon cumin

1 cinnamon quill

3 cardamom pods

1 large chilli, finely-chopped

1 good handful curry leaves (Pakn’Save and New World sell these)

250ml chicken stock

400ml coconut cream

Method