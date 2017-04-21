Life’s a Feast: Smoky mushroom soup

Creating soup is a kind of alchemy – turning water into tasty broths and bland into savoury. At every step of this transformation, you need to add a new layer of flavour to achieve the most delicious results. The recipe below is a twist on an autumnal favourite – mushroom soup. Layered with flavours, this soup is defined by hints of smoky paprika and chilli, which will quite simply keep you wanting more and more. This is a deeply flavourful, rich and utterly more-ish dish the whole family can enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 20 MINS

SERVES: 5-6 PEOPLE

Ingredients

1 kg mushrooms (I use button), sliced

1 large onion, diced

2 cloves garlic

1 1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1/4 cup brandy (or cognac)

3 cups vege or chicken stock

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Garnish

1 loaf fresh ciabatta

2 mushrooms

1 tablespoon butter

Small handful of flat leaf parsley, thinly-sliced

Method