Great risotto is about technique, ingredients and a little patience. Once you’ve mastered this dish, you can experiment with a plethora of seasonal flavours and vegetables. A few key steps that need to be adhered to are lightly toasting the rice in the onion, oil and garlic mix at the beginning, then adding your stock one ladle at a time, until fully absorbed – before adding the next ladle. The type of rice is hugely important. The most commonly used in NZ is arborio rice. Arborio contains a high proportion of amylopectin, which is the sticky starch responsible for a risotto’s trademark creamy texture. Long grain rices such as basmati contain amylose, which has the opposite effect and causes the rice to separate which is why they don’t work well in risottos. Follow these simple steps to get a lusciously creamy risotto with punchy flavours. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 5 MINS

COOK TIME: 15-20 MINS

SERVES: 4-5 PEOPLE

Ingredients

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium-sized shallots, finely-diced

2 cloves garlic, finely-chopped

6-7 sage leaves, roughly-chopped (or use one stick of rosemary if don’t have sage and finely chop)

1 decent-sized chorizo, diced

2 chicken breasts chopped into bite-sized pieces

1 1/2 cups arborio rice (about 300g)

1/2 cup white wine

1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock in pot, hot on stove

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

4 tablespoons butter

Method