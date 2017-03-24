The weather is cooling, but most of us are still clinging to what’s left of summer. I have therefore created a recipe to bridge the seasons; a warming aromatic soup with crisp fresh vegetables. Loosely based around a Vietnamese Pho, this delicate yet fragrant soup has layers of flavours and I believe it has restorative feel to it. You can reduce the time spent creating this dish by simply using good quality chicken stock and poaching a chicken breast. However, as they say, good things in life take time. This is a meal the whole family can enjoy – and it’s flexible, in that you can substitute any of the vegetables for those your family prefer. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15 MINS

COOK TIME: 1 HR 20 MINS

SERVES: 5-6 PEOPLE

Ingredients

1 whole free range chicken

1 large onion, roughly sliced

Thumb-sized piece of ginger, roughly sliced

6-8 star anise

5 cloves

2 cinnamon quills

3 cardamom pods bruised

3 tablespoons fish sauce

Enough water to cover chicken, about 2-2.5 litres

1 tablespoon palm sugar (or brown sugar)

1 teaspoon sea salt

Noodles and garnish

1 1/2 packs rice noodles

2 good handfuls Thai basil

1 good handful fresh coriander

1 fresh chilli, sliced thinly

6 heads of broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 courgettes, cut in quarters long ways, then cut in half

1 bag bok choi, ends cut off

1 small bag of bean sprouts

1 lime quartered

Method