Stone fruits are famous for their vitamin C content and here in the Otago Lakes we are lucky to have a fresh abundance of them right on our doorstep. They are a hugely versatile fruit that can be sauteed, poached, macerated, grilled, roasted and even dried. They are found in many recipes, from salads to sorbets, muffins to jams. This is a simple recipe with a small twist to stimulate those taste buds and elevate the already beautiful peach into something magnificent. Enjoy!
PREP TIME: 15 MINS
COOK TIME: 40 MINS
SERVES: 4 PEOPLE
Ingredients
200g creme fraiche
1/2 teaspoon lime zest
1 vanilla pod, seeds scraped, or teaspoon vanilla bean paste or essence
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
4 ripe peaches, halved and de-stoned
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter
Toffee sauce
130g butter
230ml cream
250g brown sugar
2 whole star anise (you could use one cinnamon quill)
Crumble
1 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. To make the crumble, place ingredients into a bowl and combine thoroughly. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spread crumble mixture evenly over the tray. Bake, checking after 10 minutes to make sure it’s not browning too fast. Stir and bake for another 5-8 mins if needed. Allow to cool.
- For the sauce, place all the ingredients in a pot on a medium heat. Bring to the boil and cook for 3-4 mins until it thickens slightly. Remove from heat until ready to serve.
- Cut peaches in half and remove the stone. Lightly brush the peaches with oil to prevent them from sticking. Heat a grill pan to a high heat and put them cut-side down for 2-3 mins, until peaches are lightly scorched.
- Place cut-side up in a baking dish large enough to fit them all snugly. Sprinkle over brown sugar and place a small cube of butter in the middle of each peach. Bake for 20 minutes or until peaches are cooked through but still holding their shape. If you prefer, just serve them from the grill pan.
- Stir the vanilla and zest into the creme fraiche. To serve, place a teaspoon of creme fraiche into the centre of each cooked peach. Drizzle with toffee sauce and sprinkle over the crumble. For added colour you could sprinkle some fresh mint.