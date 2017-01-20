Stone fruits are famous for their vitamin C content and here in the Otago Lakes we are lucky to have a fresh abundance of them right on our doorstep. They are a hugely versatile fruit that can be sauteed, poached, macerated, grilled, roasted and even dried. They are found in many recipes, from salads to sorbets, muffins to jams. This is a simple recipe with a small twist to stimulate those taste buds and elevate the already beautiful peach into something magnificent. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15 MINS

COOK TIME: 40 MINS

SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

200g creme fraiche

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

1 vanilla pod, seeds scraped, or teaspoon vanilla bean paste or essence

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

4 ripe peaches, halved and de-stoned

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

Toffee sauce

130g butter

230ml cream

250g brown sugar

2 whole star anise (you could use one cinnamon quill)

Crumble

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Method