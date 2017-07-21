Life’s a Feast: Fusion lamb shanks

Once considered something you would only feed sheep dogs on farms across New Zealand, lamb shanks are now a staple in many households and restaurants. They’re almost a NZ icon. With so many flavours they can be paired with, once slow-cooked, this meat is comfort food at its best. This recipe is extremely simple and contains only basic spices – so should be an accessible recipe for all to try. With a subtle taste of India, fused with a Kiwi classic lamb, this is a must-try recipe. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15MINS

COOK TIME: 3 HOURS

SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

4 lamb shanks

2 medium onions, grated

2 heaped tablespoons grated ginger

5 cloves garlic

5 cardamom pods, bruised (or teaspoon ground cardamom)

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon garamasala

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves (or 2 cloves)

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon hot chilli powder (depending on how hot you like it)

300ml beef stock

1 can chopped tomatoes

4 tablespoons yoghurt

Juice of half a lemon

1/2 teaspoon salt (more if need be, taste before adding)

Olive oil

Method

1. Pre-heat the oven to 140degC.

2. Season your shanks with salt and pepper. Heat a medium-sized pan to a high heat. Add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and brown each shank for 2 minutes or so on each side until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Take the same pan and add more oil, about 2-3 tablespoons. Add onion, garlic and ginger and cook for 3-4 mins, until softened.

4. Add cardamom, coriander garamasala, cloves, cumin and chilli powder and combine and cook until aromatic – about 2-3 mins.

5. Next pour in your stock and tomatoes and lift all the goodness off the bottom of the pan.

6. Pour into an oven-proof dish (with a lid) and add shanks. Cook covered for 3 hours. I gently turned mine halfway through.

7. Once finished, stir through the yoghurt and lemon juice and add salt to taste. Serve immediately with rice or naan bread. Enjoy!

NB: If your sauce is too thin once cooked, simply throw it in a pot and reduce a little.