Life’s a Feast: Creamy garlic, parmesan and mushroom chicken

After the indulgences of summer holidays (can we call it summer?) I am about to embark on a six-week Fitness for Life Blitz, where the lovely Tania Campbell will exercise me senseless and ensure I eat wholesome, healthy food over its endurance. Don’t get me wrong, my family and I eat a healthy, well-balanced diet the majority of the time. However, summer usually results in numerous BBQs, dinners at the river and pop-in guests – with wines or beers to accompany all! That results in some layers that shouldn’t be there. Before I recalibrate my life and habits back to the norm, I decided I should have one last indulgent meal to treat myself, before I start! This creamy decadent goodness just keeps you wanting more. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 15-20 MINS

SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

12-15 free range chicken fillets

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

4 large brown mushrooms, thinly sliced(or 250g button)

Sauce (not for the faint-hearted)

50g butter

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons flour

3/4 cup chicken stock (may need to addmore if too thick)

1 cup cream

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 good handfuls baby spinach (or usenormal spinach and chop)

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Squeeze of lemon juice to taste

Method