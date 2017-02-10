Life’s a Feast: Creamy garlic, parmesan and mushroom chicken

After the indulgences of summer holidays (can we call it summer?) I am about to embark on a six-week Fitness for Life Blitz, where the lovely Tania Campbell will exercise me senseless and ensure I eat wholesome, healthy food over its endurance. Don’t get me wrong, my family and I eat a healthy, well-balanced diet the majority of the time. However, summer usually results in numerous BBQs, dinners at the river and pop-in guests – with wines or beers to accompany all! That results in some layers that shouldn’t be there. Before I recalibrate my life and habits back to the norm, I decided I should have one last indulgent meal to treat myself, before I start! This creamy decadent goodness just keeps you wanting more. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 15-20 MINS
SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

12-15 free range chicken fillets
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper
4 large brown mushrooms, thinly sliced(or 250g button)

Sauce (not for the faint-hearted)

50g butter
2 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons flour
3/4 cup chicken stock (may need to addmore if too thick)
1 cup cream
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt (optional)
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 good handfuls baby spinach (or usenormal spinach and chop)
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Squeeze of lemon juice to taste

Method

  1. Add olive oil to a large pan and heat to a medium-high heat. Season the chicken and cook for 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove chicken and set aside on a plate. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for a few minutes until tender. Remove and set aside.
  2. To make the sauce, add the butter and melt. Add garlic and cook until tender. Mix in the flour, stirring constantly until it’s bubbling and thoroughly combined.
  3. Next whisk (or stir quickly with a wooden spoon) the chicken broth and stir until it thickens a little. Add the cream, parmesan cheese, garlic salt, pepper and salt. Stir for 2-3 mins.
  4. Add spinach, mushrooms and chicken and let simmer until spinach wilts. If it is still too thick for you, add a little more stock or cream. Serve immediately with your favourite veges – on pasta, rice or with potatoes.

