Life’s a Feast: Creamy garlic, parmesan and mushroom chicken

After the indulgences of summer holidays (can we call it summer?) I am about to embark on a six-week Fitness for Life Blitz, where the lovely Tania Campbell will exercise me senseless and ensure I eat wholesome, healthy food over its endurance. Don’t get me wrong, my family and I eat a healthy, well-balanced diet the majority of the time. However, summer usually results in numerous BBQs, dinners at the river and pop-in guests – with wines or beers to accompany all! That results in some layers that shouldn’t be there. Before I recalibrate my life and habits back to the norm, I decided I should have one last indulgent meal to treat myself, before I start! This creamy decadent goodness just keeps you wanting more. Enjoy!
PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 15-20 MINS
SERVES: 4 PEOPLE
Ingredients
12-15 free range chicken fillets
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper
4 large brown mushrooms, thinly sliced(or 250g button)
Sauce (not for the faint-hearted)
50g butter
2 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons flour
3/4 cup chicken stock (may need to addmore if too thick)
1 cup cream
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt (optional)
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 good handfuls baby spinach (or usenormal spinach and chop)
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Squeeze of lemon juice to taste
Method
- Add olive oil to a large pan and heat to a medium-high heat. Season the chicken and cook for 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove chicken and set aside on a plate. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for a few minutes until tender. Remove and set aside.
- To make the sauce, add the butter and melt. Add garlic and cook until tender. Mix in the flour, stirring constantly until it’s bubbling and thoroughly combined.
- Next whisk (or stir quickly with a wooden spoon) the chicken broth and stir until it thickens a little. Add the cream, parmesan cheese, garlic salt, pepper and salt. Stir for 2-3 mins.
- Add spinach, mushrooms and chicken and let simmer until spinach wilts. If it is still too thick for you, add a little more stock or cream. Serve immediately with your favourite veges – on pasta, rice or with potatoes.