Life’s a Feast: Creamy baked eggs and salmon soldiers

Excuse the pun, but eggs are an unbeatable start to your day. They are naturally so nutritious, quick and easy. An egg is one of the most affordable forms of protein – with more than 11 essential vitamins and minerals packed into its tiny form. Eggs are what’s known as complete proteins, meaning they contain every amino acid the body requires to function healthily. Contrary to folklore, evidence suggests eggs have only a very small effect on blood cholesterol levels, especially at normal levels of intake. So go on, make this eggs-citing twist on the everyday egg. It’s a perfect dish for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Enjoy!
PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 15-20 MINS
SERVES: 4 PEOPLE
Ingredients
250g creme fraiche
150g soft goat’s cheese, crumbled
4-5 tablespoons milk
8 eggs
8 vine-ripened cherry tomatoes
8 tarragon or dill sprigs
4 slices bread
20g unsalted butter, plus extra to grease
150g gravlax or smoked salmon slices
Mushroom mix
200g mushrooms, roughly chopped intosmall pieces
150g spinach
Small handful tarragon, finely-chopped
2 tablespoons butter
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place creme fraiche and goat’s cheese in a bowl, season and mix until smooth. Add milk a tablespoon at a time until it becomes runny enough to pour.
- Grease eight ramekins with butter. Divide the creamy mixture among the ramekins and crack an egg into each. Place a tomato and a tarragon sprig in each.
- Place ramekins in a roasting pan and pour enough boiling water into the pan to come halfway up the sides. Bake for 15-20 minutes until yolks are just set.
- While eggs are baking, heat two tablespoons of butter in a large frying pan to a medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and fry for 5-6 mins, until golden. Season well.
- Add spinach to the pan and cook, stirring, until wilted and the water has evaporated.
- Toast your bread, then butter. Arrange gravlax/salmon on top, then cut each slice into four fingers.
- Remove eggs from the oven once ready. Remember they will continue to cook in the heat of the creamy sauce and hot ramekin. Serve immediately with salmon toast.