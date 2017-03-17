Life’s a Feast: Creamy baked eggs and salmon soldiers

Excuse the pun, but eggs are an unbeatable start to your day. They are naturally so nutritious, quick and easy. An egg is one of the most affordable forms of protein – with more than 11 essential vitamins and minerals packed into its tiny form. Eggs are what’s known as complete proteins, meaning they contain every amino acid the body requires to function healthily. Contrary to folklore, evidence suggests eggs have only a very small effect on blood cholesterol levels, especially at normal levels of intake. So go on, make this eggs-citing twist on the everyday egg. It’s a perfect dish for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 15-20 MINS

SERVES: 4 PEOPLE

Ingredients

250g creme fraiche

150g soft goat’s cheese, crumbled

4-5 tablespoons milk

8 eggs

8 vine-ripened cherry tomatoes

8 tarragon or dill sprigs

4 slices bread

20g unsalted butter, plus extra to grease

150g gravlax or smoked salmon slices

Mushroom mix

200g mushrooms, roughly chopped intosmall pieces

150g spinach

Small handful tarragon, finely-chopped

2 tablespoons butter

Method