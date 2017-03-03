Chris Jagger isn’t sure how Tuesday’s Arrowtown gig will play out. But he reckons the audience is in for a treat.

The singer-songwriter – Mick Jagger’s younger brother – will be joined by Brit pianoman Ben Waters and Rolling Stones members Tim Ries and Bernard Fowler.

Jagger: “Ben and I go back a long way but I am not quite sure how the others are going to fit in with us.

“I know a lot of his tunes and he knows a lot of mine.

“He has always been very good at telling people what a good songwriter I am – he is very generous like that.”

While he knows folk will draw comparisons with his more famous brother, he likens the contrast to London tube lines.

“It’s like he’s on the Piccadilly line and I’m on the District line.

“I think people appreciate me for what I am, not what relation I am.

“Someone said to me recently, which was very kind, ‘I didn’t know what talent there was in your family’ which was a nice thing to hear.”

The Arrowtown show will be a mix, with Waters in charge.

Jagger, who’s written and produced more than 100 tracks, says: “It’s more Ben’s gig than mine.”

New Zealand has been on Jagger’s bucket list. He wants to check out the restaurant scene as stepson Arthur Potts Dawson, a celebrity chef in England, worked in Queenstown for a year.

The show heralds an Arrowtown return for Waters – who has shared a stage with music legends such as Jools Holland, Jerry Lee Lewis, Shakin’ Stevens and Mick Hucknall.

Waters played in the historic town last year as a fundraiser for the Wakatipu Wilding Conifer Control Group. This year a fifth of the money from ticket sales will go to the Queenstown Trails Trust.

Ben Waters and Friends, Athenaeum Hall, Arrowtown, Tuesday, 8pm. Tickets $125