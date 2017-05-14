Social media influencers are back for round two at this year’s Queenstown Winter Festival.

Aussie social media royalty Lauren Bath and Garry Norris are fronting up in the flesh at the Olympus Queenstown Winter Meet event.

Both the former chefs-turned-social media gurus will share tricks of the trade throughout the event.

Bath will give a presentation about the ins and outs of making a full-time job from social media.

She reckons the best way to accumulate a following is to let it happen organically – the way she did.

With 464,000 Instagram followers she says she started her journey to the top with only an iPhone and a passion for photography.

Nowadays she’s a fully-fledged, hectically busy, social media influencer travelling the world for work.

In a few words she sums up her new age job.

“Influence is just trust, that’s all it is, when I influence someone it’s because they feel like they can trust me,” she says.

Event organiser Lisa Buckingham says the event is for anyone and everyone who has an interest in social media.

Kristie Galea from Olympus will also take the stage to share her insights into the business side of social media and how it can be used as a marketing tool.

The event starts from the Lake Hayes Pavilion at 1pm, June 23.

Everyone attending then moves to a secret location, that won’t be revealed until the day, to put their newly-learnt skills in to action. Tickets are $49, with an extra $15 for lunch.

Meanwhile, the SkyCity Ball has nearly sold out.

After Comedy Night sold out WinterFest added a second show, June 23 – tickets are available online. Queenstown Winter Festival runs from June 22 to 25.

