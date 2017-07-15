Hooligan hyped for havoc

Sparks are sure to fire at a six-bout pro wrestling show in Queenstown this Saturday.

Queenstown WrestleFest features the best line-up the resort’s seen, local pro wrestler Marc Perry says.

He and Southern Pro Wrestling NZ co-founder Troy Crosbie, of Invercargill, are organising the show, and featuring in two of the main fights.

Perry, as ‘Hooligan Marcus Kool’, will wrestle Jakob ‘Monster’ Cross, of Auckland, in a no-disqualification, no-holds-barred bout.

Expect to see chairs, tables and Kendo sticks thrown around.

Their no-rules fight came after Perry, back in February, resorted to cracking Cross over the head with a steel chair to get himself disqualified.

“My match will probably be the craziest I’ve been in yet,” Perry says.

Meanwhile Crosbie, aka ‘Power-house T-Rex’, will defend his SPW NZ heavyweight title against Shane ‘Shooter’ Sinclair, of Auckland.

Whoever wins will defend their title against the winner of the Perry versus Cross fight the following weekend in Invercargill.

Saturday’s other bouts include a tag-team match.

Perry says though entertainment is paramount in pro wrestling, “you’ve got to be in shape to do it”.

“I can play a 90-minute game of football and then do 10 minutes in a wrestling ring, and I’m more banged-up from 10 minutes in a wrestling ring.

“You can’t fake landing on a mat – no matter how you come down, it’s going to take the wind out of you.”

WrestleFest runs from 7pm this Saturday at the Queenstown Memorial Centre – doors open 6.30pm.

Tickets – $15 adults, $10 children, $20 front-row – are on sale at eventfinda.co.nz, Queenstown i-SITE and Queenstown Events Centre.

