Home is where Monty lays his head

Songsmith Monty Bevins upped sticks three years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

The singer-songwriter, who now lives out of a suitcase, is stopping by Arrowtown this Sunday.

Bevins, whose real name is Andrew, says you get used to a gypsy life and he gets antsy if he stays in the same spot too long.

For him it makes gigs more exciting as he isn’t playing the same venue week after week.

He is gigging at The Fork and Tap, Arrowtown, and describes it as an epic spot.

The sun usually shines in the beer garden and it suits his type of chilled-out music.

“Arrowtown is a cool place to hang out.”

It is an afternoon Sunday sesh so the crowd never gets too rowdy.

He plays folk, roots and soul music and his gig will be a mix of originals and covers.

Bevins, who used to be based in Dunedin, will kick off with his own music before slotting in some well-known tunes.

“The covers that I play are my own versions of the songs that I love. I try not to hammer out the classics – I play music I am passionate about if I play covers.”

Monty Bevins plays The Fork and Tap, Arrowtown, Sunday, 4pm. Free entry.

