Home coming

Brentwood are coming home for the Queenstown Winter Festival.

Siblings Isla (pictured left) and Finley Brentwood, originally from Arrowtown, will star at the festival’s Auckland Airport Carnival along with Wellington’s The Phoenix Foundation on June 25.

The Melbourne-based duo shot to fame last year in Australia.

They’re looking forward to mum time, cold weather, mulled wine and enjoying “a bit of a winter vibe”.

Brentwood will play on the Beach Street stage while The Phoenix Foundation will grace the main stage in Earnslaw Park. Both sets start at 7.30pm.

A carnival runs from noon to 9pm including the new walking parade. Community groups, clubs and schools can sign up for the parade online. Queenstown Winter Festival runs from June 22 to 25.

