Highways manager bows to pressure

A permanently lower speed limit could be on the way for a Queenstown highway.

The government’s highways manager, NZ Transport Agency, announced yesterday it wanted an 80kmh speed limit on a 2.3km section of State Highway 6, between Stalker Rd and Hardware Lane.

It’s now consulting the public about lowering the limit from 100kmh.

The agency foreshadowed the move in a letter published in Mountain Scene, following pleas from Quail Rise residents appalled at inaction over the dangerous Tucker Beach Road intersection.

Agency southern business boss Ian Duncan says figures for that section of state highway between 2011 and 2016 show 18 reported crashes, resulting in three serious and 13 minor injuries.

Duncan says given a “sharp rise” in development in the area in recent years, including the Shotover Country subdivision, more traffic has been generated, resulting in a corresponding increase in crashes.

“Lowering the speed limit through this area is part of the Transport Agency’s ongoing commitment to creating safer journeys by reducing the numbers of death and serious injuries on roads through the Safe System approach,” Duncan says.

“It recognises that people make mistakes and are vulnerable in a crash, and aims to reduce the price paid for a mistake so crashes don’t result in death or serious injuries.

“This includes building safer roads and encouraging people to drive their vehicles at safe speeds.”

While all NZTA’s road safety partners have agreed in principle to the proposed change, the

agency is also seeking community feedback.

Submissions can be posted to NZTA or emailed to SpeedLimitOtgoSthlnd@nzta.govt.nz by March 28.

Otago Daily Times