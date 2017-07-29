Here’s why you don’t drink-drive

A judge told Queenstown’s boozed drivers they’re 16 times more likely to cause a serious or deadly crash than sober motorists.

Visiting judge David Saunders convicted another 10 remorseful drink-drivers at the district court on Monday.

Saunders warned one he’ll be “named and shamed” in Mountain Scene.

He told another he could hardly claim ignorance about drink-drive limits thanks to local and national publicity.

And he laid out the statistics to two others who were more than double the 400mcg criminal limit.

“All of the statistics that are [available] suggest that people such as yourself are 16 times more likely to kill or injure somebody on the road than … the person who has not been consuming alcohol,” Saunders told Queenstowner Kerry James McIvor.

Carpenter McIvor, 30, had a breath alcohol level of 867 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when stopped by police on Frankton Road, June 15.

His lawyer Liam Collins asked for name suppression for McIvor on the grounds publication could affect his business and family.

But Saunders told him it’s a consequence of a conviction.

“While it may provide you some embarrassment … the reality is the public are entitled to know those offending against this community.”

McIvor has one previous drink-drive conviction – 759mcg in 2007.

He accepts he “let himself down”.

He’d contacted an alcohol help-line and attended a session with a local psychologist – no further treatment was recom-mended.

Saunders said he can “not allow this to happen again”. A third conviction could see him jailed.

He was sentenced to 80 hours’ community work and banned from driving for eight months.

statistics to American drink-driver Nina M Gandhi, 31, who was caught with a level of 949mcg on Beach Street, July 17.

“It is why the police take a strong stance on mixing socialising and alcohol with driving.

“It is a serious error of judgement.”

Gandhi, a manager of Chicago, was fined and banned for seven months.

Saunders told Wanaka man Harris Campbell McDonald, 22, he’ll be named and shamed.

Mountain Scene is publishing on the front page the names of everyone convicted locally of drink-driving throughout 2017.

McDonald was four times the 250mcg legal limit when stopped on Ardmore St, Wanaka, July 15. His level was 1025mcg. He was fined $1000 and banned for seven months.

Saunders told British drink-driver Daniel Charles Gray, 24, he should be aware of the limit thanks to publicity.

Gray had a 118mg blood-alcohol level while driving on Brownston St, Wanaka, on June 16.

The limits are 50mg for a ticket and demerit points and 80mg for a summons to court.

Gray was fined $500 and disqualified for six months.

Wanaka man Shayne Lyndon Taylor, 25, was one of the worst drink-drivers to appear on Monday.

He was sentenced to four months’ home detention and 120 hours’ community work after being caught drink-driving while disqualified on Hunter Crescent, Wanaka, on March 26, with a level of 663mcg.

Taylor, who works as a plasterer, has previous convictions for drink-driving.

He was disqualified from driving for another 15 months.

The remaining four drink-drivers were all caught on Queenstown roads.

Truck driver Morenna Lee Byrne, 30, of Lower Shotover, refused to give a blood sample after being stopped by the cops on Ballarat St, July 23.

She was sentenced to 90 hours’ community work and banned for nine months. She had three previous convic-tions for drink-driving – the last in 2011 at 874mcg.

Frankton man Fabio Freitas Gonclaves Ramos, 32, had a level of 158mg on Frankton Rd, July 1. He was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

Queenstowner Danielle Jessica Moroney, 28, blew 636mcg when stopped on Wynyard Crescent, Fernhill, July 8. She was fined $640 and banned for six months.

And 19-year-old Hamish Owen Bracey, of Arthurs Point, had 223mcg on Robins Rd, June 23. Convicted of drink-driving under 20, he was fined $220 and banned for three months.