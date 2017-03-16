Harley-Davidson enthusiasts ready to roll

They’ve got their motors running and they’re heading for our highways.

On Friday more than 500 Harley-Davidson riders will arrive in Queenstown for the 2017 Iron Run, one of the largest celebrations of motorcycle culture in New Zealand.

Riders will include Harley-Davidson ambassadors actress Danielle Cormack, former All Black Josh Kronfeld, radio broadcaster Jay Reeve and Australian BMX and mountain bike rider Caroline Buchanan.

After riding from Bluff to Queenstown on Friday, participants can take a guided ride to Glenorchy or Old Cromwell Town.

A St Patrick’s-themed welcome party, which will include a tattoo competition, will be held in Queenstown on Friday night.

On Saturday morning the Thunder Run, a mass-participation ride from Queenstown to Arrowtown, will be led by Cormack.

“I like the solitary nature of riding; it’s very meditative. But riding together is a whole lot of fun and there is nothing sexier than the rumble of bikes en masse,” she said.

From 10.30am to 1.30pm a street party will be held in Arrowtown to welcome the riders, with performances from the Buckingham Belles and the Miner’s Band, raising money for Camp Quality.

During the street party the “Show n’ Shine” competition will be held, with 12 categories including Best Street, Best Antique and People’s Choice.

Over the two days there will also be a chance to see the Harley-Davidson Livewire, the first electric motorcycle, with demo rides and Jumpstarts planned.

Both days’ activities are open to all and no registration is required, except for the Thunder Run.

Otago Daily Times