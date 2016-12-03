Hanley’s makes quick-fire release

Twenty-five more sections are being released at one of Queenstown’s newest subdivisions, which is also unveiling plans for a jumbo park.

Melbourne-based RCL Group’s ready to sell stage three of Hanley’s Farm – just over a month since the last 55-section stage sold out within three hours.

The sections go on sale today to people already on RCL’s waiting list, with prices released on the day.

Stage three is directly to the south of the previous one, with sections ranging in size from 400 square metres to 635sq m.

The company’s also revealing details of the park to be built with stage one.

It features an outdoor gym and sprint track, a bike pump track, BBQ and toilets.

There’s also a water tower climbing structure and slide, ground trampolines, sandpit, flying fox, circular swing and other play equipment.

RCL group development boss Angus Ramsey says: “Everyone’s very happy with the way things are progressing and the release dates.

“Hopefully it will relieve some pressure on the Queenstown market.”

Stage four’s expected to be released in the new year.

RCL will fund construction and maintenance of the park for several years before handing it over to Queenstown’s council.

Ramsey: “We’re pretty excited about the park – our plan is to build a community.”

paul.taylor@scene.co.nz