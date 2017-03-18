Hanley’s list scrapped

A developer is calling time on a $2000-deposit waiting list for Queenstown sections.

Melbourne-based RCL Group says the registration database for subdivision Hanley’s Farm is too big.

It’s releasing stage four of the development in April to those on the list – then returning the remaining $2000 deposits.

No further releases are planned this year.

Boss David Wightman says: “The database has just become very big and unwieldy.

“People are contacting us and wanting to go on but they might be number 700, 800 or 900.”

Wightman wants a fresh start with a first-come first-served basis for future stages. The company’s happy with its database manager, realtor BayleysLocations.

RCL has approval to create 1750 sections next to the Jack’s Point golf course and neighbourhood.

It’s released a tenth of those so far, ranging roughly from 400sqm to 750sqm, costing between $200,000 to $300,000.

Work’s started on 100-section stage one. Stage two is 50 sections, while there are 25 in stage three.

Wightman says stage four will be a “significant” number of sections, north of 50.

Those on the waiting list will be invited to an April 8 purchase day, with section sizes and prices released on the day.

Names will be read out from 9am sequentially, with people invited to buy or have their deposit returned.

Wightman says scrapping the waiting list recognises the project’s transition to “delivery”.

“We’re not building a bunch of pre-sales.”

He says the firm’s aware of the need for housing but is conscious of selling sections ahead of construction.

“There’s no point in me selling a block of land today that I’m going to deliver in three years’ time.”

