Hammer down for school

Talk about supporting your kid’s school.

Queenstown accountant Peter Wilson, whose son Calder goes to Shotover Primary, bought a four-bedroom house at auction last Saturday, putting the final seal on a school fundraiser.

Wilson bid $810,000 for the brand-new Shotover Country home, netting $275,000 towards a much-needed playground.

The unique fundraiser was a joint initiative by realtor Hoamz, home-builder GJ Gardner, supplier PlaceMakers, the subdivision’s developers and other companies and individuals.

“That [$275,000] is really because of local companies giving us substantial discounts or in some cases actually just donating their services and materials,” thrilled principal Ben Witheford says.

Coupled with a Central Lakes Trust grant and parents’ fundraising, the $400,000 target to build the playground has been exceeded, and surplus funds will go into other projects, Witheford confirms. “This was meant to be a four- to five-year project – in two years we’ve got the money we need.”

Wilson, who chairs the school’s board of trustees, says his purchase was good timing – “we’ve been looking at renting out our [Lake Hayes Estate] house and been looking around”.

As Hoamz auctioneer Brendan Quill began “calling” a final $805,000 bid, Wilson upped the ante by $5000.

“I went a little bit more than what in my heart I felt like I could, but I thought, ‘it’s only five [thousand dollars] more.”

He’s delighted with his new home.

“It’s better than what I ever thought it would be – they’ve done a really good job.”

His son will also be able to walk to school now.

