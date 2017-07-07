Grieving mates pour a final tribute

An Arrowtown businessman has died of cancer, a day after his brewing company’s first beer was put on tap at a local bar.

Arrow Private Hotel owner Tim Hemingway, who developed his funky Manse Road lodge in 2009, formed Arrowtown Brewing Ltd this year with local mates Michael Thomas and Dave Gent.

Thomas and Gent put the company’s first pale ale kegs into The Fork and Tap last Thursday.

Thomas says: “We sent some photos of Dave and me to Tim at the hospital.”

After he passed away the following morning, Thomas put the initials ‘T.H.’ on the top of the beer bowser label.

“We showed it to his wee daughter Eva.”

Thomas says Hemingway, who’d formerly developed a small subdivision in Speargrass Flat Road, near Arrowtown, was a character.

“He did everything at 100 per cent.

“It’s just incredibly sad how quickly it all happened, three months from being OK.

“He thought he had food poisoning and then it got just worse and worse until they basically couldn’t do anything for him.”

His funeral is at Arrowtown’s St Paul’s Anglican Church at 12pm tomorrow.

scoop@scene.co.nz