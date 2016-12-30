Getting the New Year party started

Queenstown will be on fire on New Year’s Eve as thousands flock to the CBD for tomorrow’s free concert.

Organiser Craig Gallagher, from Summit Events, says it will be a great night out.

“There will be an amazing atmosphere for families and all ages. Queenstown puts on many shows throughout the year but this is a highlight, showcasing Queenstown at its best. We want to create something that people will remember.”

There will be two stages on the waterfront.

DJ’s will set up at Memorial Arch and a second, the main stage, on Earnslaw Park will showcase local bands.

Also on the programme, fireworks will erupt from two firing positions on Lake Wakatipu and

screens featuring animated “whacky New Year” images will be projected on to

Eichardt’s Private Hotel.

Headline Act LA Social will be counting down to midnight with a set stretching from 11pm-1am.

Frontman Lindsay Woods is pretty excited. He will be joined by wife Ailsa, also on

vocals, and Scott Calvert on keys, Jodie Malthus on drums and Derek Smith on bass.

“It is going to be a super fun night regardless of whether you are 18 or 80 [years old]. There will be sing-along hits, really popular songs that you are going to want to sing and dance to. That is what we do. A really high energy set kicking off 2017.”

There will be some old school classics, a mix of medleys and current pop songs.

“Everything from The Beatles to [Justin] Bieber.”

An estimated 12,000 – 15,000 people attended last year’s party on the shoreline with a mix of locals and visitors celebrating into the wee small hours.

Extra police will be drafted in to deal with the crowds.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson, of Queenstown said 50 additional officers will be on the beat in the Otago Lakes area, including the resort and Wanaka.

“The numbers include extra road policing staff who will be boosting our existing staff numbers. We will be running a number of checkpoints across the area throughout the next week, including early morning checkpoints.

“People should know that you can head home after a night out, get a few hours sleep, and still be over the limit when driving to work the next day. Police want people to enjoy New Year’s celebrations, but drink responsibly, and plan how you are getting home prior to heading out for the night.”

He reminded people that alcohol restrictions are in place in Queenstown’s CBD over the New Year period and that intoxication can lead to an increased number of incidents, or leave party goers vulnerable.

NYE line up – Main Stage, Earnslaw Park

Clone Radio, 7.30-8pm, The Strait Shooters, 8-9.30pm, Rock Felony, 9.30-11pm,

LA Social, 11pm-1am

NYE line up – DJ Stage Memorial Arch

DJ Pops, 9-10.30pm, Hand Solo, 10.30-11.30pm DJ Cuz, 11.30- 1am

Road closures

From 8am to 1pm tomorrow: Lower Beach Street from Rees St to Shotover St.

From 5pm tomorrow to 3am January 1, Rees St from Shotover St to Marine Parade, Mar

ine Pde from Rees St to Church St, Beach St from Camp St to Shotover St including

Cow Lane.

