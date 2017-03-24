Fun day’s serious aim

Queenstown Primary School fundraiser will help pay for specialist teachers.

This Sunday’s annual fair will be used for a literacy and numeracy programme, buying devices such as computers and used for arts, crafts or music teachers.

Parent Teacher Association chair Shelley Dawson says: “We’ve been asked to help the school with that to make its operational budget.

“Schools are always trying to find enough money for everything and it is important for us that we provide programmes for all pupils in the school. We don’t want anyone to miss out.

“This is our major fundraiser to contribute to the school and make sure we do the best for our kids.”

Also on the wishlist is a new spider climbing rope for the playground.

Local businesses and individuals were quick to splash the cash for the chocolate wheel.

It’s already received between $25,000-$30,000 in “goods” ranging from gift vouchers and barbecues to hotel nights.

Dawson, who has been in charge for a few years, has been overwhelmed by the generosity.

She relies on a team of roughly 50 volunteers to run the event.

Fair favourites will return, including a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle, fire engine rides, the blokes’ bake-off, pony rides and face-painting.

She’s keeping fingers crossed the sun will come out – knowing it can impact numbers.

“We just want it to be a fun day where everyone can come along and support their local community.

“The funds bit is extra – it is really important for us to raise as much as possible but in the end it is about having a nice day out.”

Queenstown Primary School’s annual fair, Sunday, 10am to 2pm