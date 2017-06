Mountain Scene is naming convicted drink-drivers on its front page until the end of the year. Here are this week’s names:

Vanessa Lorenzini, 29, 966mcg

Emma Mahoney, 32, 932mcg

Sheldon Chant, 22, 855mcg

Carla Anne Munro, 42, 785mcg

Christopher David Goldfinch, 28, 569mcg

Taylor Carol Kennedy, 20, 516mcg

Matheus Zavagli Freitas, 22, 497mcg

Ross John Frazer, 29, 465mcg

Oliver James Southwell, 32, 450mcg