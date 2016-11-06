Queenstown ballerinas will be gracing the stage today.

Ten girls, taught by Anna Gorobets, a private tutor, are lacing up their pointe shoes in preparation.

Gorobets has been teaching the girls Russian ballet which she describes as a lot “stronger” than New Zealand ballet.

Elise Streat, who has been a ballerina since she was four, reckons she prefers this style more despite it being harder.

The ballerinas, who range in age from six to 17, are equally nervous and excited for their performance – much like their teacher.

Gorobets has danced with many companies, including the Russian Imperial Ballet in the principal role.

She believes the young girls’ talent will blow the audience away.

And she reckons she’s more nervous than the kids.

With a strict training scheme, errors are few and far between.

The girls train up to four times a week – sometimes for more than 10 hours.

Gorobets will open the show, followed by classic and contemporary numbers from her students.

The ballet begins at 4pm Sunday at the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Adult tickets are $15, students/seniors $10 and kids under 10 go free.

