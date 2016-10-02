Cuban lecture in Queenstown

Cuba’s Ambassador to New Zealand Mario Alzugaray Rodriguez will deliver a talk in Queenstown tomorrow.

It’s part of Wakatipu U3A’s lecture series and will focus on political and economic relations between Cuba and the United States.

Rodriguez says the biggest issue is the ongoing trade embargo imposed in 1960. The results of the upcoming American presidential election campaign, between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, may also have

implications.

“We don’t know what is going to happen. Even with a democratic administration it would be difficult to see.” Current US president Barack Obama was the first to visit Cuba in nearly a century – warming relations between the

countries.

Wakatipu U3A Lecture Series, St Margaret’s Church hall, Frankton, October 3, 10am-12pm. Admission $5.

louises@scene.co.nz