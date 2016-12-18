Hot drink denial

A British woman charged with assault over an alleged racist incident outside Fergbaker last month has denied the charge.

She was given interim name suppression and Judge Christina Cook suppressed the submissions made by defence lawyer Liam Collins in Queenstown court on Monday.

The woman was accused of pouring a hot drink over another female outside the Queenstown bakery on November 20.

The victim allegedly challenged her associate, Lucy Emily D’Amico, claiming she’d made derogatory comments about Asians.

The Brit was remanded on bail ahead of a case review hearing on February 20.

In the Alexandra District Court on December 6 before Judge Dominic Flatley, D’Amico, 24, admitted one charge of acting in an offensive manner likely to cause violence.

She was convicted, fined $300, court costs $130.

Fast-food assault

A British man’s been convicted of viciously assaulting a man who he claimed pinched his takeaways on a Queenstown night out.

Lea Michael Parker, 31, who lives in Queenstown, admitted punching Cajun Stringer from behind as he ran away – sending him face-first into the Camp Street pavement, knocking him out, at 5am on December 4.

Parker, who’s remanded on bail for sentencing on February 7, admits injuring Stringer under circumstances that if death had been caused he would have been guilty of manslaughter.