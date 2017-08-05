Conservation on the ball

Two Queenstown conservation groups will likely get an almighty boost after today’s conservation ball at Walter Peak.

Real Journeys’ third annual charity ball, in partnership with Department of Conservation (DoC), will be nothing short of a lavish event. Tickets are selling for $245-a-pop.

DoC’s threatened species ambassador, Nicola Toki, will MC with her trusty side-kick, The Project host Jesse Mulligan.

DoC big-wig Lou Sanson will also attend.

Toki: “Jesse and I can’t help ourselves – we’re both nature nerds and we’ll be very happy to talk about all the weird and wonderful wildlife.”

The pair catch up each Friday for Mulligan’s Radio New Zealand afternoon slot to discuss a ‘critter of the week’.

Expect this sort of twittering to be echoed tonight.

Last year’s ball raised more than $65,000 for the Dusky Sound Restoration Project.

This year the money will be pumped into two local trusts – the Wakatipu Wildlife Trust and the Routeburn Dart Wildlife Trust.

This evening kicks off on the steamship TSS Earnslaw, as guests cruise to Walter Peak for a three-course gourmet dinner at the Colonel’s Homestead Restaurant.

LA Social will provide live entertainment, with a few special guests.

An auction will run throughout the evening.

Ball-goers jump on the Earnslaw for a midnight cruise back to Queenstown.

mandy.cooper@scene.co.nz

The Real Journeys Birds of A Feather Conservation Ball starts at 6pm, tonight, R18, tickets available through Eventfinda