Life’s a Feast: Con-fusion tacos

Tacos are a favourite in my household. With their punchy, fresh flavours and vibrant colours, what’s not to like? This week, having whipped up the meat base for our tacos as per the belo

w recipe, I went to the pantry for their casing (either shells or wraps) and found there were none. Oh, the dilemma. The only thing in the house resembling something I could encase this tasty protein in was frozen pastry. So, my kids suggested I make taco pasties for them. Ingenious fusion out of the mouths of babes. They were an absolute hit, with five clean plates in a matter of minutes! Enjoy this ‘Tex Mex meets Cornish Pasty’ – con-fusion but simply delicious!

PREP TIME – 8 mins

COOK TIME – 20-30 mins

SERVES – 5 people

Ingredients

Tacos:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium brown onion, finely-chopped

1 clove garlic, finely-chopped

600g lean beef mince (or 300g each of pork and beef)

1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

A pack of five sheets of flaky pastry

1 cup grated cheese

Salt to taste (may need a bit, or add little beef stock)

Tomato and avocado salsa:

4 medium tomatoes, diced

1 avocado, halved and diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 good handful of coriander, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

A good pinch salt

Method